BJP Leader Passes Sexist Remarks Against Party Candidate, Canvasses for BSP

Bhopal: A video of a BJP leader allegedly badmouthing a woman candidate from his party while canvassing for a BSP leader in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi from Madhya Pradesh is seen on the video canvassing for BSP’s Etawah candidate Natendra Nath Chaturvedi alias Ballu Chaudhary. In the video, he is purportedly heard passing rude comments against BJP’s Sarita Bhadauria, who is also contesting from the seat.

"Is Sarita Bhadauria a good candidate? Is she good enough to be allowed entry into your house? Is her character up to the mark?" he purportedly says in the video.

Denying the allegations, Chaturvedi alleged a political conspiracy was afoot against him. He said the audio had been tampered with. “I respect Bhadauria a lot and cannot even imagine a remark like that, let alone pass it,” he said.

The five-time MLA and former Congress state minister joined the BJP in 2013. The Congress has demanded strict action against Chaturvedi.

“Chaturvedi has no morals. He ditched the Congress and joined the BJP. Now he has been caught on tape saying something derogatory about a lady BJP candidate in Etawah,” Congress leader Ajay Singh said.

“This is the worst thing one can say to a lady. It may be an election, but his comments are not fit. Passing personal, lewd remarks against a lady is highly objectionable,” he added.