BJP Leader Slams Congress, CPI(M) for 'Growth of Jihadi Terrorism' in Kerala

The Kerala BJP on Saturday alleged that the southern state had turned into a "fertile soil" for "jihadi terrorism" and hit out at the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress for "doing nothing" to eliminate the "threat".BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan also claimed that the reported presence of Keralites in global terror outfit ISIS was the "result of the growing jihadi terrorism" in the state."Kerala has become a fertile soil for jihadi terrorism...The stand taken by the Congress and CPI(M), who has ruled the state alternatively all these years, cannot be taken lightly by us in this regard," he told reporters here.Muraleedharan accused both the major political parties in the state of "doing nothing" to eliminate the "threat", even though its roots had spread "far and wide".The BJP leader also claimed that the "shrinking political space" for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner in the opposition, the Congress-led UDF, also played a role in the spread of the "jihadi terrorism" in Kerala.