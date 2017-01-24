BJP Leaders Attack Shahrukh After Fan Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Vadodra

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against actor Shahrukh Khan, after a man died of cardiac arrest during a massive rush to have a glimpse of the superstar at Vadodara railway station in Gujarat.

"One should make films and promote their films but then they should also keep the convenience of people in mind. One should not determine the popularity with the number of people appearing to see him. The mob even erupts to see Daud Ibrahim," he said.

BJP Delhi unit Chief Manoj Tiwari lamented the death of Khan's fan and asked the Raees star to take the responsibility and compensate the family. "Shahrukh should also ask his fans to be careful," he said.

Tiwari also came to Vijayvargiya's rescue and defended his remarks. "I don't know what Kailash Ji has said but I think Kailash Ji's statement is often misinterpreted," Tiwari said.

BJP national spokesperson Shaina NC, however, condemned Vijayvargiya's comments and said Shahrukh Khan can't be held responsible for this unfortunate incident.

"It's the responsibility of railway ministry and officials to ensure law and order. There have been several deaths due to railway's negligence... why didn't Kailash Vijayvargiya take on Suresh Prabhu, then," she asked.

Khan's fans had gathered in large number at Vadodara station to watch their favourite star, who had boarded the train from Mumbai and was going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film.

The crowd went out of control when the train halted and some of them started banging window panes. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation.