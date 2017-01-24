BJP Leaders Booked for Model Code of Conduct Violation

Muzaffarnagar: Three BJP leaders, including the district chief, were booked after they violated the mode code of conduct in Khatoli town ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next month.

Cases against the party's district chief Rupendra Saini, city president Prashant Deshval and trade union leader Ankur Singhal were lodged after they held meeting near a polling centre without the administration's permission, SHO K P Singh said.

In another incident, the police lodged a case against BJP candidate from Budhana Assembly constituency Umesh Malichand for using aloudspeaker and possessing lathis during a procession before filing his nomination papers in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

They said procession taken out without permission.