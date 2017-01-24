BJP Leaders Booked for Model Code of Conduct Violation
Image for representative purposes only
Muzaffarnagar: Three BJP leaders, including the district chief, were booked after they violated the mode code of conduct in Khatoli town ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next month.
Cases against the party's district chief Rupendra Saini, city president Prashant Deshval and trade union leader Ankur Singhal were lodged after they held meeting near a polling centre without the administration's permission, SHO K P Singh said.
In another incident, the police lodged a case against BJP candidate from Budhana Assembly constituency Umesh Malichand for using aloudspeaker and possessing lathis during a procession before filing his nomination papers in Muzaffarnagar, police said.
They said procession taken out without permission.
Recommended For You
- Honor 6X With Dual-Camera and Kirin 655 Chip Launched at Rs 12,999
- Jackie Chan Keeps His Word, Meets Salman Khan During His Visit To India
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Challenges the Khan Supremacy in Bollywood
- 'India Still Wants Apology for 2014 Champions Trophy Incident'
- Bigg Boss 10: When Salman Khan's Thunder Was Stolen by His Nephew Ahil