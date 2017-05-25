BJP Leaders Clash With Cops in Kolkata, Several Injured

Kolkata: Violent clashes were reported from several places in central Kolkata after BJP supporters clashed with a large contingent of police force on Thursday afternoon.

BJP national leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh along with several others who tried to enter Lalbazaar police headquarters were arrested from Bentinck Street.

The protest rally was organized against alleged police atrocities during the recently held civic polls, false charges against BJP leaders and workers, deteriorating law and order situation. The party also demanded immediate arrest of Tipu Sulan Mosque Shahi Imam Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati for allegedly making anti-India remarks.

The situation went out of control around 2 PM after a police van, belonging to the officer-in-charge of Ahmerst Police station, was set on fire at BB Ganguly Street and BJP workers reportedly hurled a crude bomb aiming at a police picket at Phearse Lane.

This created panic among the policemen and fierce clashes reported at several places in and around central Kolkata. Policemen were also injured in the ensuing clash. All of them were rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

The protesters pelted bricks at the policemen, in response to which the forces used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd at Lalbazaar police headquarters. Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Rajiv Kumar is said to be personally monitoring the situation.

BJP leaders Roopa Ganguly, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha were injured as they marched towards Lalbazaar.

“I was beaten up mercilessly by the cops. My party leaders were also beaten up. This is our fight against anti-people policies of the Mamata Banerjee government. Our protest will continue in Bengal,” Rahul Sinha said.

The injuries have, however, not deterred the saffron party. “We didn’t expect such a turnout. This only shows that the lotus will bloom in Bengal,” said BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu.

Interestingly, BJP’s rally came at the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the national capital.

Speaking to News18, CPI (M), Sujan Chakraborty said, “There is a secret understanding between TMC and BJP. There is something fishy behind the meeting.”