BJP Leaders Pulling Strings in AIADMK Political Crisis: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday stoked a controversy saying that some BJP leaders might be involved in pulling strings in the current political crisis in Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government.

“Some members of BJP are involved in pulling the strings for the constitutional crises in TN. They have their own interests & reasons for doing this,” he told CNN News18.

“I have written to the President to give instructions to the governor of Tamil Nadu to reach Chennai by tomorrow or sack him. There is no constitutional provision by way of which O Panneerselvam can take back his resignation now. He will have to be re-elected by MLAs since that doesn't look possible governor should immediately swear-in Sasikala," Swamy added.

This comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu has plunged into a political crisis following a battle for control of the AIADMK government.

In the latest twist, MLAs who had arrived for a meeting convened by AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala have been transported to a secret location close to the airport, sources privy to this new development told CNN-News18.

O Panneerselvam, who had resigned as chief minister in favour of Sasikala, on Tuesday took back his resignation in dramatic fashion and accused Sasikala of forcing him to resign. Sasikala, in turn, accused Panneerselvam of betraying her and the party while accusing him of conspiring with the DMK to bring down the government.