BJP MP Babul Supriyo's Convoy Attacked, Blames 'TMC Goons'
File image of BJP MP Babul Supriyo.
New Delhi: BJP MP and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Babul Supriyo's convoy came under attack from "TMC goons" during his visit to Durgapur Steel and Thermal Power station, alleged the MP in a tweet.
During a regular visit 2 DSTPS, Durgapur•As usual, aggressive TMC goons stone pelting&trying to break my car• @amitshah @rajnathsingh
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 16, 2017
On January 4, over 100 Trinamool Congress workers staged a protest outside the house of Supriyo in Kolkata, demanding his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
He was targeted for the second time after Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam. Paul had dragged Supriyo's name into the investigation, saying "he was very close to Kundu (Rose Valley boss)".
Angry TMC workers also carried out an attack on an office of the BJP in Hooghly after Paul and Bandyopadhyay's arrest.
