BJP MP Yogi Adityanath Compares Kairana 'Exodus' to J&K

Controversial BJP MP Yogi Adityanath has compared the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana to that of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I find western UP unsafe. We do not face a threat in eastern UP because there we use the language that people understand and set them straight," he said at a public gathering in Ghaziabad.

"On January 19, 1990, Hindus had to migrate collectively from Kashmir. A massacre took place, the honour of mothers and sisters were openly tramped upon… We have seen a sight similar to this. It was either in Bengal or western UP. Kairana and Kandhla are examples," he added.

He further went onto say that people were forced towards a mass exodus from western UP and if the situations is not curbed within time then similar situations will erupt as it did in Kashmir in the 1990s.

These comments have become controversial as they come on the eve of assembly elections in the state.

This comes after BJP MLA Suresh Rana was booked on Monday for model code of conduct violation for saying curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he was re-elected. Rana, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the party candidate from Thana Bhawan seat in Shamli district, had made the remarks at a gathering in his constituency on Saturday.