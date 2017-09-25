BJP National Executive LIVE: Amit Shah to Deliver Inaugural Address Shortly

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for Live Updates:
BJP leaders, Union ministers, state chief ministers, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the national executive meeting at the Talkatora Stadium. Among those present on the stage are: Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and a host of other central ministers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also present on the stage.
Union ministers start arriving at the venue.
#Delhi: Leaders arrive for BJP National Executive Meet, to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/19kNuXu5en— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari greets Union minister Kiren Rijiju as he arrives at the Talkatora Stadium ahead of the BJP national executive meeting that is about to commence shortly. This is the second day of the key meeting that is likely to set BJP's path ahead for the upcoming state and general elections.
Second day of BJP national executive meeting.
#TopStory #BJP national executive meeting to begin at 10am today in #Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the valedictory address. pic.twitter.com/VqG0Q65sF5— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
The BJP national executive meet on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. While party President Amit Shah will be delivering the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving the valedictory speech. PM Modi is likely to speak mostly on the economy.
All party lawmakers have been invited to what is being called an 'extended executive' that will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valedictory address.
Close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from the states, are among those expected to attend the meet on Monday. The national executive meeting is expected to dwell on ways to expand the party base in states. The BJP leaders will discuss ways to increase the numbers using the tools at hand, like the welfare schemes announced by the NDA government.
After inaugurating the two-day national executive meeting in the city, BJP President Amit Shah held a meeting with office-bearers, state chiefs and organisational leaders to finalise agenda items
According to a PTI report, during the first day of the national executive on Sunday, Shah reviewed the performance of the party's expansion drive in the last one year. More than four lakh party workers covered the 4,100 state assembly seats to strengthen the party and shared the development measures initiated by the government, party general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.
With the opposition parties attacking the government's poor handling of the economy, in lieu of the falling GDP and demonetisation figures, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address these issues head on at the national executive. He is also expected to highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources told PTI.
