BJP National Executive LIVE: Amit Shah to Deliver Inaugural Address Shortly

News18.com | September 25, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Event Highlights

The BJP’s National Executive will meet in Delhi on Monday to take stock of the political and economic situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to highlight the achievements of his government during his speech. The day-long proceedings will start with party President Amit Shah’s inaugural address to the delegates.

Stay tuned for Live Updates:
Sep 25, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

BJP leaders LK Advani, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari stand up to sing Vande Mataram.

Sep 25, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

BJP leaders, Union ministers, state chief ministers, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the national executive meeting at the Talkatora Stadium. Among those present on the stage are: Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and a host of other central ministers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also present on the stage.

Sep 25, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Union ministers start arriving at the venue.

Sep 25, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari greets Union minister Kiren Rijiju as he arrives at the Talkatora Stadium ahead of the BJP national executive meeting that is about to commence shortly. This is the second day of the key meeting that is likely to set BJP's path ahead for the upcoming state and general elections.

Sep 25, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, party president Amit Shah greeted at the Talkatora Stadium on their arrival for the national executive meeting.

Sep 25, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Second day of BJP national executive meeting.

Sep 25, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

The BJP leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen its base in states like Odisha and West Bengal, where the party didn't fare too well in the 2014 general elections. 

Sep 25, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the venue, to start with his inaugural speech in a short while. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving at the venue, Talkatora Stadium in some time. PM Modi will be delivering the valedictory speech at the end of the event.

Sep 25, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

The BJP national executive meet on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. While party President Amit Shah will be delivering the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving the valedictory speech. PM Modi is likely to speak mostly on the economy.

Sep 25, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

BJP national executive meeting to discuss GST and its impact on the GDP growth, which many opposition leaders have claimed to have slowed down the GDP growth. The party is expected to discuss its strategies to project the positive impact GST has had on the economy and the way forward.

Sep 25, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi, Shah to Address BJP National Executive Today, Economy on Agenda

All party lawmakers have been invited to what is being called an 'extended executive' that will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valedictory address.

Sep 25, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

On Monday, BJP General Secretary Vinay Sahasrabuddhe shared the details of Shah's country-wide tour during the meeting and said the party chief travelled 50,000 km and interacted with 18,000 workers across the country to strengthen the BJP. 

Sep 25, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from the states, are among those expected to attend the meet on Monday. The national executive meeting is expected to dwell on ways to expand the party base in states. The BJP leaders will discuss ways to increase the numbers using the tools at hand, like the welfare schemes announced by the NDA government.

Sep 25, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

Sep 25, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

The Prime Minister's agenda of development is also expected be a key feature. A senior party leader said the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed a threat to security, may also find a mention in the second day of national executive meeting on Monday.

Sep 25, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Amit Shah Reviews Party Performance at BJP National Executive

After inaugurating the two-day national executive meeting in the city, BJP President Amit Shah held a meeting with office-bearers, state chiefs and organisational leaders to finalise agenda items

Sep 25, 2017 8:03 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver the valedictory address on Monday, may use the opportunity to highlight his government's pro-poor measures and other policy decisions.

Sep 25, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

According to a PTI report, during the first day of the national executive on Sunday, Shah reviewed the performance of the party's expansion drive in the last one year. More than four lakh party workers covered the 4,100 state assembly seats to strengthen the party and shared the development measures initiated by the government, party general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.

Sep 25, 2017 7:56 am (IST)

With the opposition parties attacking the government's poor handling of the economy, in lieu of the falling GDP and demonetisation figures, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address these issues head on at the national executive. He is also expected to highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources told PTI.

Sep 25, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the party's performance at its national executive meeting that will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Monday. He is expected to counter the opposition's criticism of the state of the economy.

