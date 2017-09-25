BJP National Executive LIVE: Amit Shah to Deliver Inaugural Address Shortly

Sep 25, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from the states, are among those expected to attend the meet on Monday. The national executive meeting is expected to dwell on ways to expand the party base in states. The BJP leaders will discuss ways to increase the numbers using the tools at hand, like the welfare schemes announced by the NDA government.