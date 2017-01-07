BJP National Executive: Economic Resolution on Demonetisation Passed

The leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) deliberated at party's national executive meeting for the second day on Saturday.

The party adopted an economic resolution hailing the government's demonetisation move, following which Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference where she said old notes deposited in the bank will be used for welfare and development schemes.

The main focus of the two-day National Executive meet, kicked off on Friday in the national capital, was poll strategy in assembly elections in five states, especially UP.

