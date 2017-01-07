BJP National Executive: Economic Resolution on Demonetisation Passed

Event Highlights
The leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) deliberated at party's national executive meeting for the second day on Saturday.
The party adopted an economic resolution hailing the government's demonetisation move, following which Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference where she said old notes deposited in the bank will be used for welfare and development schemes.
The main focus of the two-day National Executive meet, kicked off on Friday in the national capital, was poll strategy in assembly elections in five states, especially UP.
Here's a recap of the day's developments:
Commerce & Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman on note ban
* Aim was to stop terror fund
* Objective was to end black money
* We promised to wipe off black money
* Providing farm loans to farmers and for the development of houses was announced by the PM in his address.
* Funds for pregnant woman was announced by the PM
* Tough action will be taken on Benami property
* Maosists worst hit due to note ban
* Amnesty scheme was really no scheme, it undervalued properties
