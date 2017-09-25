BJP National Executive LIVE: War on Corruption Uncompromisable, PM Tells Members

The BJP’s National Executive met kicked off in Delhi on Monday. BJP president Amit Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi's comment of "dynasty" being a part of India and said it is only the tradition of the Congress. Shah condemned the "hate politics" being carried out in Kerala and planned protests in the state. He also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India'.
Sep 25, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
No corrupt person will be spared. We hope a new India is created under the same leadership in 2019, Jaitley said. When asked about the recent demonetization figures hinting at the failure of the drive, Jaitley said that his party's assessment of the demonetization was completely different.
The Union Minister also traded barbs on the UPA regime, calling its rule riddled with corruption. The Congress party didn't take a single step towards ensuring that black money stashed abroad was brought back.
Sep 25, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)
The Prime Minister emphasized that he had no friends among the corrupt lot. The battle against corruption is uncompromisable.
Sep 25, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)
Prime Minister said that Opposition was stooping to harsh language to substantiate their point. They are unable to deal with the fact that they are out of power. The finance minister also said that PM Modi would make a big announcement shortly on the occassion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary.
Sep 25, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)
The finance minister also said that people have placed their faith in BJP. Talking about PM Modi's speech at the National Executive meet, Jaitley said that Modi wants the BJP to get more involved to ensure that people's lives were improved. Jaitley added that the PM wants politics to be centered around people's benefit.
Sep 25, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
People have taken notice of BJP's positive attitude... The party has now become the focal point of Indian politics. The country looks towards us for its future. No other party is as active as the BJP. Democracy must be seen beyond elections, Jaitley said.
Sep 25, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)
Arun Jaitley, the finance minister, is currently addressing a press conference.
Sep 25, 2017 4:02 pm (IST)
Close to 1,400 BJP MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs -- and its core group leaders from the states are attending the BJP national executive meeting on Monday at the Talkatora Stadium. (Image: BJP Twitter handle)
Sep 25, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting on Monday evening and is expected to counter the opposition's criticism of the state of the economy. Modi will also launch a new scheme for providing electricity connections for the poor on Monday evening, Piyush Goyal said.
Amit Shah took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying BJP believed in politics of performance, while the Congress banked on
Sep 25, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narenra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah speak to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday's violence at the Banaras Hindu University campus.
Sep 25, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)
Condemning the Kerala violence, Gadkari claimed: "The Communist party in Kerala has killed 14 of our workers. We do not support violence in any form, be it against journalists, party workers, it is against democracy. We need to be more tolerant towards people." In an indirect reference to rationalist writer and activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh being gunned down in Karnataka, Gadkari criticised the violence.
Sep 25, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)
There was significant tension between India and China over Doklam, some even went on to predict a war between the two giants. However, our Prime Minister was successful in resolving the matter peacefully: Nitin Gadkari at the national executive in New Delhi.
Gadkari: Agriculture is the most important sector in our nation and it is not in a very good state. However, we hope to double the earnings of our farmers by 2022.
Sep 25, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)
Terrorism is a big concern for us. No matter in which corner of the world we addressed an international conference, our Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister has successfully expressed our concerns over Pakistan indulging in terrorism. This happened in BRICS, as well as the United Nations: Gadkari.
Sep 25, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari addresses the media on the national executive meeting. Gadkari says, "We have discussed several issues. The 'One Nation One Tax' initiative of implementing GST, was an extraordinary event. The state governments and the Centre did a commendable job."
Sep 25, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
BJP to conduct padyatras against hate politics in Kerala.
Amit Shah ji said that from October 3-17 BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' in Kerala and connect with the people: Piyush Goyal
The steps that this BJP government have taken from Day 1 have always ensured that we work towards a corruption-free environment. Demonetisation, pulling up benami properties, shutting down shell companies among other measures, were some of the big steps undertaken by us: Piyush Goyal lists the deeds of the Modi government in Centre.
Sep 25, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Our Prime Minister will be launching a new scheme in the evening at 6pm, that will provide electricity to the poor: Piyush Goyal.
Sep 25, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Piyush Goyal addresses the media, says, "12,682 BJP workers have dedicated their valuable time to the growth of the party and welfare of the county and its people."
Sep 25, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Piyush Goyal: 70 years post Independence, India is still struggling under a lot of challenges.
Sep 25, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Our party has criticised Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi's statements in Berkeley University, where he said that our country was running on dynastic politics. BJP has always worked on politics of performance. We are working for the poor. We strongly object to these statements, so does the nation: Piyush Goyal while elaborating on Amit Shah's speech at the national executive.
Piyush Goyal says Amit Shah has condemned the violence in West Bengal and Kerala. "The violence in West Bengal and Kerala were discussed. Our party vehemently opposes this politics of violence. We will be conducting padyatras in Kerala to condemn the violence that was seen in the recent times."
Sep 25, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Piyush Goyal: The entire party will be working for the coming years on nation-building."
Sep 25, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
Piyush Goyal says, "The national executive meeting was very inspirational for the BJP workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new India, a clean India was discussed at the meeting."
Sep 25, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Union minister Piyush Goyal addressing the media on BJP national executive.
Sep 25, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
At the National Executive Meet Of BJP on conclusion of Centenary celebrations of PT Deendayal Upadhyay in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Gre0nU9ssj