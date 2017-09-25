BJP National Executive LIVE: We Believe in Meritocracy Not Dynasty, Says Amit Shah

The BJP’s National Executive met kicked off in Delhi on Monday. BJP president Amit Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi's comment of "dynasty" being a part of India and said it is only the tradition of the Congress. Shah condemned the "hate politics" being carried out in Kerala and planned protests in the state. He also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India'. PM Modi is expected to highlight the achievements of his government during his speech later in the day.



Sep 25, 2017 2:33 pm (IST) Condemning the Kerala violence, Gadkari claimed: "The Communist party in Kerala has killed 14 of our workers. We do not support violence in any form, be it against journalists, party workers, it is against democracy. We need to be more tolerant towards people." In an indirect reference to rationalist writer and activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh being gunned down in Karnataka, Gadkari criticised the violence.

Sep 25, 2017 2:28 pm (IST) There was significant tension between India and China over Doklam, some even went on to predict a war between the two giants. However, our Prime Minister was successful in resolving the matter peacefully: Nitin Gadkari at the national executive in New Delhi.

Sep 25, 2017 2:26 pm (IST) Gadkari: Agriculture is the most important sector in our nation and it is not in a very good state. However, we hope to double the earnings of our farmers by 2022.

Sep 25, 2017 2:24 pm (IST) Terrorism is a big concern for us. No matter in which corner of the world we addressed an international conference, our Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister has successfully expressed our concerns over Pakistan indulging in terrorism. This happened in BRICS, as well as the United Nations: Gadkari.

Sep 25, 2017 2:20 pm (IST) Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari addresses the media on the national executive meeting. Gadkari says, "We have discussed several issues. The 'One Nation One Tax' initiative of implementing GST, was an extraordinary event. The state governments and the Centre did a commendable job."

BJP to conduct padyatras against hate politics in Kerala. Amit Shah ji said that from October 3-17 BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' in Kerala and connect with the people: Piyush Goyal

Sep 25, 2017 12:35 pm (IST) The steps that this BJP government have taken from Day 1 have always ensured that we work towards a corruption-free environment. Demonetisation, pulling up benami properties, shutting down shell companies among other measures, were some of the big steps undertaken by us: Piyush Goyal lists the deeds of the Modi government in Centre.

Sep 25, 2017 12:31 pm (IST) Our Prime Minister will be launching a new scheme in the evening at 6pm, that will provide electricity to the poor: Piyush Goyal.

Sep 25, 2017 12:28 pm (IST) Piyush Goyal addresses the media, says, "12,682 BJP workers have dedicated their valuable time to the growth of the party and welfare of the county and its people."

Sep 25, 2017 12:26 pm (IST) Piyush Goyal: 70 years post Independence, India is still struggling under a lot of challenges.

Sep 25, 2017 12:25 pm (IST) Our party has criticised Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi's statements in Berkeley University, where he said that our country was running on dynastic politics. BJP has always worked on politics of performance. We are working for the poor. We strongly object to these statements, so does the nation: Piyush Goyal while elaborating on Amit Shah's speech at the national executive.

Amit Shah on Clean India.

Sep 25, 2017 12:21 pm (IST) Piyush Goyal says Amit Shah has condemned the violence in West Bengal and Kerala. "The violence in West Bengal and Kerala were discussed. Our party vehemently opposes this politics of violence. We will be conducting padyatras in Kerala to condemn the violence that was seen in the recent times."

Sep 25, 2017 12:19 pm (IST) Piyush Goyal: The entire party will be working for the coming years on nation-building."

Sep 25, 2017 12:18 pm (IST) Piyush Goyal says, "The national executive meeting was very inspirational for the BJP workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new India, a clean India was discussed at the meeting."

Sep 25, 2017 12:16 pm (IST) Union minister Piyush Goyal addressing the media on BJP national executive.

At the National Executive Meet Of BJP on conclusion of Centenary celebrations of PT Deendayal Upadhyay in Delhi.

BJP is holding the national executive meeting on the 100th birth centenary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

BJP national executive meeting underway at Talkatora Stadium.

Sep 25, 2017 10:53 am (IST) BJP leaders LK Advani, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari stand up to sing Vande Mataram.

Sep 25, 2017 10:42 am (IST) BJP leaders, Union ministers, state chief ministers, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the national executive meeting at the Talkatora Stadium. Among those present on the stage are: Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and a host of other central ministers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also present on the stage.

Union ministers start arriving at the venue.

Sep 25, 2017 10:22 am (IST) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari greets Union minister Kiren Rijiju as he arrives at the Talkatora Stadium ahead of the BJP national executive meeting that is about to commence shortly. This is the second day of the key meeting that is likely to set BJP's path ahead for the upcoming state and general elections.

Sep 25, 2017 10:18 am (IST) Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, party president Amit Shah greeted at the Talkatora Stadium on their arrival for the national executive meeting.

Second day of BJP national executive meeting.

Sep 25, 2017 10:15 am (IST) The BJP leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen its base in states like Odisha and West Bengal, where the party didn't fare too well in the 2014 general elections.

Sep 25, 2017 10:13 am (IST) BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the venue, to start with his inaugural speech in a short while. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving at the venue, Talkatora Stadium in some time. PM Modi will be delivering the valedictory speech at the end of the event.

Sep 25, 2017 9:41 am (IST) The BJP national executive meet on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. While party President Amit Shah will be delivering the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving the valedictory speech. PM Modi is likely to speak mostly on the economy.