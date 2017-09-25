BJP National Executive LIVE: We Believe in Meritocracy Not Dynasty, Says Amit Shah

Condemning the Kerala violence, Gadkari claimed: "The Communist party in Kerala has killed 14 of our workers. We do not support violence in any form, be it against journalists, party workers, it is against democracy. We need to be more tolerant towards people." In an indirect reference to rationalist writer and activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh being gunned down in Karnataka, Gadkari criticised the violence.
Terrorism has been a long-standing problem, we have zero tolerance against terror: Shri @nitin_gadkari https://t.co/MnkKXS1bvX— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) September 25, 2017
Terrorism is a big concern for us. No matter in which corner of the world we addressed an international conference, our Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister has successfully expressed our concerns over Pakistan indulging in terrorism. This happened in BRICS, as well as the United Nations: Gadkari.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari addresses the media on the national executive meeting. Gadkari says, "We have discussed several issues. The 'One Nation One Tax' initiative of implementing GST, was an extraordinary event. The state governments and the Centre did a commendable job."
BJP to conduct padyatras against hate politics in Kerala.
Amit Shah ji said that from October 3-17 BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' in Kerala and connect with the people: Piyush Goyal— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
The steps that this BJP government have taken from Day 1 have always ensured that we work towards a corruption-free environment. Demonetisation, pulling up benami properties, shutting down shell companies among other measures, were some of the big steps undertaken by us: Piyush Goyal lists the deeds of the Modi government in Centre.
Our party has criticised Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi's statements in Berkeley University, where he said that our country was running on dynastic politics. BJP has always worked on politics of performance. We are working for the poor. We strongly object to these statements, so does the nation: Piyush Goyal while elaborating on Amit Shah's speech at the national executive.
Amit Shah on Clean India.
Party president Shri @AmitShah has appealed everyone to stand by PM @narendramodi's agendas on a #CleanIndia : Shri @PiyushGoyal— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) September 25, 2017
At the National Executive Meet Of BJP on conclusion of Centenary celebrations of PT Deendayal Upadhyay in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Gre0nU9ssj— Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) September 25, 2017
BJP is holding the national executive meeting on the 100th birth centenary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.
पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन। Remembering our inspiration, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji on his Jayanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2017
BJP national executive meeting underway at Talkatora Stadium.
#Visuals from BJP National Executive Meet in Delhi pic.twitter.com/slrL5L15gZ— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
BJP leaders, Union ministers, state chief ministers, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the national executive meeting at the Talkatora Stadium. Among those present on the stage are: Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and a host of other central ministers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also present on the stage.
Union ministers start arriving at the venue.
#Delhi: Leaders arrive for BJP National Executive Meet, to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/19kNuXu5en— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari greets Union minister Kiren Rijiju as he arrives at the Talkatora Stadium ahead of the BJP national executive meeting that is about to commence shortly. This is the second day of the key meeting that is likely to set BJP's path ahead for the upcoming state and general elections.
Second day of BJP national executive meeting.
#TopStory #BJP national executive meeting to begin at 10am today in #Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the valedictory address. pic.twitter.com/VqG0Q65sF5— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017
The BJP national executive meet on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. While party President Amit Shah will be delivering the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving the valedictory speech. PM Modi is likely to speak mostly on the economy.
