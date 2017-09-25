BJP National Executive Meet: PM Modi Says Party Should go Beyond Elections

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the BJP National Executive meeting in which he said that his battle against corruption was uncompromising and anyone found indulging in any corrupt activity will not be spared.PM Modi emphasized that BJP should be taken beyond elections as it was the most active political platform in the country. He trained his guns on the opposition, too, saying it had stooped to using harsh language without making any substantive point.The Prime Minister came down heavily on the erstwhile UPA regime, saying it hadn't taken a single step towards curbing corruption or bringing back the black money.Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a press conference, said that people had taken notice of BJP's positive attitude.The party has now become the focal point of Indian politics. The country looks towards us for its future, Jaitley quoted PM as saying.The Prime Minister will launch the Saubhagya Yojana and inaugurate the Deendayal Urja Bhawan in a programme on Monday evening.