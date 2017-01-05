BJP National Executive to Pass Resolution Against Black Money, Take on Opposition

New Delhi: The two-day national executive of the BJP beginning Friday in Delhi will pass a resolution on economy with special emphasis on the impact of demonetisation in weeding out black money and to sharpen attack on the Opposition on the issue.

This would be the last executive before the upcoming state elections including high stakes battle in Uttar Pradesh where midnight banning of high value currency would face its first electoral test.

The resolutions will be discussed and debated in the executive. One economic, which includes demonetisation and the other political.

The political resolution will also have reference to cross-border surgical strikes.

Party general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav, Murlidhar Rao and Ram Madhav have drafted these resolutions.

The executive will start with inaugural address by president Amit Shah. This will be preceded by a meeting of office bearers at noon.

The two day meeting will end on Saturday with valedictory address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.