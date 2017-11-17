BJP Not Winning Gujarat Would be Against the Fundamentals of Politics, Says Nitish

: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has predicted BJP will improve its tally of 2012 Assembly polls to win more seats in the upcoming Gujarat elections."As an MP I have had the opportunity to tour various parts of the country. Do you think people of Gujarat who have sent Modi ji to Delhi as the Prime Minister will hand him a defeat in assembly polls. BJP not winning Gujarat would be against the very fundamentals of politics," said the Bihar CM speaking in Patna at Network18's 'Rising Bihar' event."Modi ji is not a nominated PM,"JD(U) chief further added to underscore his electoral calculations on poll-bound Gujarat. His remarks at ETV Bihar function were also being seen as a indirect attack on Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who has articulated sharp criticism on the economic policies of the Modi government.Insisting that all was well within the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar also said that development work has gained momentum since the two parties came together earlier this year to form the government.JDU leader had parted ways with the BJP in the run up to the 2014 general elections, only to reconcile and break away from larger coalition with RJD and Congress with whom he had aligned and won Assembly polls in 2015.However, of late, there have been signs of unease within the coalition as JDU nominee is yet to be inducted into the union council. Also, the CM recently expressed displeasure at cancellation of state power ministers meet slated to be held at Rajgir in Bihar due to last-minute change in program of power minister and Ara MP R K Singh.