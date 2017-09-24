BJP Office Bearers Meet Today Ahead of Extended National Executive

A day ahead of the BJP National Executive in Delhi, the party’s national office bearers, including President Amit Shah, are meeting on Sunday to finalise the agenda for the day-long conclave.All party lawmakers have been invited to the 'extended executive' meeting on Monday, which will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valedictory address.In his speech, the Prime Minister is widely expected to dispel concerns over the economy and lay down his government's economic, political agenda.The meeting also marks the culmination of the year-long celebrations of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.Close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from states, are among those expected on Monday.With the opposition parties attacking the government's handling of the economy, by citing the fall in GDP rate and demonetisation figures, Modi is expected to take them on and highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources told PTI.BJP sources said the party's resolution is likely to assert that the economy has been doing better under the NDA than it did under the previous UPA government.The rollout of the GST has been described by the party as a major success of the government which, it has asserted, will integrate the country economy.The prime minister's agenda of development will also be a key feature. A senior party leader said the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed a threat to security, may also find a mention.With the government and the party embracing Upadhyay's plank of 'antyodaya' (upliftment of the last man), the executive is expected to cite a number of measures taken by the Union and the BJP-ruled states for the poor's welfare.(With Inputs from PTI)