The Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to make its padyatra in Kerala — from October 3 to 17 — against the alleged political murders in the southern state a success. From party chief Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the who’s who of the Saffron Party are slated to participate in the campaign.The march will be flagged off in Kannur on October 3 by Amit Shah. According to sources in Kerala BJP, firebrand Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath will march in areas where the party wants to send a message.According to a senior leader in Kerala BJP, Yogi Adityanath will march in Malappuram, a Muslim majority district. Malappuram has, off late, been in the news for conversion of people to Islam. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Hadiya conversion case hasmentioned that Kerala-based outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) has been using organizations like Malappuram-based Sathya Sarini for forced conversions.“Top leadership is yet to confirm but we definitely want Yogi Adityanath to walk the stretch in Malappuram,” a Kerala BJP leader said on request of anonymity.Multiple sources in BJP said Shah will march in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s hometown Mambaram in Kannur district.When asked, KPA Majeed, MLA from Mankada in Malappuram district said the BJP padyatra was nothing but a “desperate move”.“We are not preparing anything. They can walk wherever they want, speak wherever they want, even if it’s in Malappuram. There are certain extreme elements that may try to disrupt peace in the area. But then again, I am sure there will be no law and order situation,” said Majeed, who is also general secretary of Muslim League.CPM has alleged that Shah is trying to create trouble and “to destroy the reputation of the state which is known for its secular and democratic credentials”.