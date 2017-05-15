BJP Plans 'Modi Fest' to Mark Three Years in Power

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon be organising a 'Modi Fest' across the country to mark three years of BJP rule at the Centre.

The fete will be part of a bouquet of events being planned for three weeks beginning 26th May to "take Narendra Modi's name and schemes to even remote constituencies".

Having crossed the halfway mark, the main idea behind holding the festival in more than 125 districts is to spread awareness about "development agenda and achievements" of the Modi government.

"We won the last elections by generating a sense of hope in the people. Our narrative in the next general elections should be about delivery and promises fulfilled. And this exercise is a step towards that,” a BJP leader coordinating with state units said.

The event will entail seminars on major policy initiatives taken by the NDA government. Intellectuals and discourse-influencers will be invited for discussions aimed at building opinion around performance of BJP at the Centre. The mascot, however, will remain Prime Minister Modi.

The festival is part of half-a-dozen other nation-wide programmes which are being planned by the party and they will extend till mid-of-June.

Senior party leaders and elected representatives will be deputed to preside over these functions.

The celebration of the government dovetails with party's expansion drive currently underway which aims to consolidate BJP at the booth level in preparations for the next general elections.

Party president Amit Shah is spearheading this campaign which will extend till September and focus on areas where BJP has a limited political footprint.

The celebratory campaign will be flagged off on 26th May with Prime Minister's day-long visit to Guwahati where he will be attending a host of programmes.​