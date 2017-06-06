BJP President Amit Shah Hits the Ground Running for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are still two years away, but the BJP President, Amit Shah, has hit the ground running against the Congress party, which is still in choppy waters.

The chief architect of the 2014 victory, Amit Shah is on a whirlwind tour of the country, laying the foundation for the next General Elections.

After a sterling show in the recently concluded UP Assembly Elections in 2017, Shah looks forward to helping the BJP materialise its dream of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

On a five-month-long tour, Shah plans to visit 29 states and 7 union territories to congeal PM Modi's nationwide appeal into votes in 2019. Will the Modi-Shah duo stand the test of time or will the Congress revive? The question remains.