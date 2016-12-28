BJP Rakes up AgustaWestland to Counter Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Raking up the AgustaWestland scam, the BJP on Wednesday countered Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's demands on note ban crisis and asked him to first answer who benefited in the 2012-13 VVIP chopper deal.
Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said that Gandhi's frustration was understood as he was helping those who earlier looted the country.
"We understand your frustration, Rahul Gandhiji, because you have been helping those who tried to destroy the nation with their black money," Sharma said.
"Since the allegations against you in the VVIP chopper scam reached your doorstep, you should first answer who benefited from the 'mota maal' (hefty amount)," he said.
He also warned the Congress against doing politics over the deaths caused in the past 48 days after demonetisation was announced.
"We are pained whenever there's any death. But do not do politics over it, Rahulji, and do not forget about the thousands of farmers who committed suicides in your tenure," Sharma said.
