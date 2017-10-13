BJP Refutes Congress's Charge on Gujarat Poll Dates, Says 'Fight Properly'

Related Stories Election Commission Hints at Holding Gujarat Polls in December

: A day after the Congress alleged that the BJP put pressure on the Election Commission to delay Gujarat elections, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the opposition should concentrate on a "proper fight"."Let us fight properly in Gujarat if you have any issues. By miscellaneous ways the question is being raised on Election Commission, CAG and even the Supreme Court. These uncalled for reflections upon constitutional bodies are without any basis," Prasad said.On Thursday, the EC was scheduled to announce the dates for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls, but it only announced the dates for Himachal. It added that the dates for Gujarat polls will be announced separately but assembly elections in the state will be held before December 18.Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to claim a conspiracy. "Modi Govt appears to be putting pressure on EC to defer announcement of Gujarat election alongwith Himachal, to suit its political ends (sic)," Surjewala tweeted.Reacting to Congress' charges, Prasad said that in 2007 the first phase of Gujarat elections were held on November 21 while in Himachal Pradesh the respective date was October 20. In 2012, the first phase of Gujarat elections were held on November 17 while in Himachal elections were held on October 10."I don't need to say who was in the power in 2007 and 2012," he said.