BJP Releases its Second List for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

New Delhi: On the day Samajwadi Party and Congress announced their grand alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP came out with its second list of candidates for the polls.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who crossed over from Congress to BJP, will be contesting from Lucknow Cantonment.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will be contesting from Noida.

Controversial Kairana MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka will contest from the Kairana assembly seat.