BJP Releases its Second List for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union minister Kalraj Mishra, Yogi Adityanath, Kehav Prasad Maurya, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and other BJP leaders at BJP's Parivartan Rally in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: On the day Samajwadi Party and Congress announced their grand alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP came out with its second list of candidates for the polls.
Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who crossed over from Congress to BJP, will be contesting from Lucknow Cantonment.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will be contesting from Noida.
Controversial Kairana MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka will contest from the Kairana assembly seat.
Recommended For You
- Bangladesh Cricketer Arrested For Leaking Photos of Girlfriend
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- My Book Is Not a Biography on Rajinikanth, Says Aishwarya Dhanush
- Malaysia Masters 2017: Saina Nehwal Wins Grand Prix Gold
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: Deals on Moto X Force, Bose QuietComfort 25 And More