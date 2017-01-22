»
1-min read

BJP Releases its Second List for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

CNN-News18

First published: January 22, 2017, 7:56 PM IST | Updated: 7 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
BJP Releases its Second List for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union minister Kalraj Mishra, Yogi Adityanath, Kehav Prasad Maurya, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and other BJP leaders at BJP's Parivartan Rally in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the day Samajwadi Party and Congress announced their grand alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP came out with its second list of candidates for the polls.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who crossed over from Congress to BJP, will be contesting from Lucknow Cantonment.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will be contesting from Noida.

Controversial Kairana MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka will contest from the Kairana assembly seat.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.