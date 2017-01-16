BJP Releases Second List of Candidates for Goa Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its second list of seven candidates for the Goa assembly elections to be held on February 4.

The candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee of the BJP during its meeting on Sunday, which was presided over by party president Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers including Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

The committee has announced the names of Pravin Zantye from Mayem assembly seat, Vishwajit K. Rane from Poriem, Satyavijay S. Naik from Valpoi, Sunil N. Desai from Ponda, Arthur D'Silva from Curtorim, Vinay Tari from Velim and Vijay A. Pai Khot from Canacona assembly seat.

The BJP had on January 12 released its first list of 29 candidates for Goa, which included the names of 18 sitting legislators.

The Goa assembly has 40 seats, of which the BJP has already announced its candidates for 36 seats. It may soon announce candidates for the rest of four seats.