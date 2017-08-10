BJP Sacks Leader For Leaking Internal Party Report on Kerala Medical Scam

The BJP has removed a leader from its Kerala unit for allegedly leaking an internal probe report of party on the medical college scam.Sources told CNN-News18 that the BJP has sacked VV Rajesh has been sacked from the post of state secretary.He was told the decision by state BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan over the phone, they added.The internal probe report of BJP had stated that their then co-operative cell convener R S Vinod had taken about Rs 5. 6 core from the owner of a medical college in Trivandrum for approval from the Medical Council of India. Vinod had agreed to take this money in cash and transferring it to Santosh Nair in Delhi through the hawala route.Rajasekharan said that the state unit has been taking strict action against those indulging in activities against the party’s interest. He said that this is taken as a disciplinary action.The report had put the state BJP on the back foot, as even their state general secretary M T Ramesh was mentioned in it. The medical college owner was quoted in the report saying that he got to know about another medical college in Cheruplaserry of Palakkad district in the state received approval from MCI through Ramesh’s intervention.Ramesh has denied this allegation and said that it is an attempt to tarnish his image. He also asked for an inquiry into this.There were reports that Rajesh was behind this leak. R S Vinod was expelled from the party after the report became public. Rajasekharan was also criticized for the way in which he handled the situation as action was not taken immediately after receiving the report.This scam had also put the national leadership in the dock as the BJP had raised issue of political murders in Kerala in the Lok Sabha for two consecutive days.Sources close to Rajesh said that he had not said anything to anyone before taking such a decision and it is a unilateral decision. Sources also said that a section within the BJP was not happy with Rajesh for the leak. Rajesh is said to be close to BJP’S V Muraleedharan.