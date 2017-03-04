BJP Stands for 'Bharat Jhooth Paathshaala', PM Modi its Principal: Congress

Varanasi: The BJP stands for "Bahut Jhoot Paathshala"and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its principal, as he failed to deliver on the promises he made to the people, the Congress said on Friday.

It also accused the Prime Minister of lowering the dignity of his office and indulging in politics to divide people on religious grounds.

Coining a new acronym, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP stands for "Bahut Jhoot Paathshala"with Modi as its principal.

"Modi has lowered the dignity of his office and it was not expected from a Prime Minister that he would stoop so low that he who would indulge in cheap politics and make remarks about graveyards and cremation-ground," Surjewala said.

Addressing a news conference here, he accused the Prime Minister of "spreading hatred" in the society and "dividing people on religious grounds".

Recalling that PM Modiin a recent rally had accused the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of discriminating in power supply on religious grounds, saying "electricity is provided on Ramadan but not on Holi or Diwali".

Lashing out at the PM for "not doing" anything to benefit the farmers, he said, "Modi tells thefarmers you leave your crops as when you (farmers) willsuffer croplosses thenwe will give insurance and he provokes countrymen saying when they will die then he will give them insurance."

Surjewala asked, "Do our farmers need to waitfor their crop loss to get insurance and our countrymen need to die to get their insurance from him (Modi)?"

He slammed the central government following the steep hike in LPG cylinder prices saying the international crude and gas price were not so high that the government needed to hike the LPG cylinder prices.

Surjewala also hit out at BJP over "gender bias" in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), saying girls do not get the facilities given to boys.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari took a jibe at PM Modi saying the BJP had not declared its chief ministerial face in UP election as "PM would take the additional charge of UP CM".

He added that Modi "landed as a superman" but turned into a "supertax man".

Taking dig at PM for his jibe at Rahul for coconut remark, he said Modi's English was weak as he could not understand the meaning of pineappale and coconut.