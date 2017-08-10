BJP Terms Hamid Ansari's Comment as 'Petty', Says He Wants 'Political Shelter'

The BJP on Thursday lashed out at outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari for his comment that there was a sense of “unease and insecurity” among Muslims. It said such a "petty" remark was not expected from someone in his position.BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also wondered if Ansari was looking for "political shelter" after retirement. "I condemn his comments. He has made political comments as he is retiring. He is still a vice president and such comments do not suit his office's dignity. It seems he is making such comments to find political shelter after retirement," Vijayvargiya said.Nobody expects such "petty comments" from a person holding such a high post, he added.Ansari, whose second five-year term as the vice president ends on Thursday, said in an interview that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, claiming that the "ambience of acceptance" is now under threat."Yes it is a correct assessment, from all I hear from different quarters in the country; I heard the same thing in Bangalore, I have heard from other parts of the country, I hear more about in north India, there is a feeling of unease, a sense of insecurity is creeping in," he said.Asked whether he felt that the Muslims are beginning to feel they are not wanted, Ansari said, "I would not go that far, there is a sense of insecurity."Ansari's remarks come against the backdrop of incidents of alleged intolerance and violence by self-proclaimed cow protectors, for which opposition parties have attacked the central government.(With PTI inputs)