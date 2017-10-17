BJP to Launch 'Jyoti Parv' on Diwali With Eye on Upcoming Civic Elections in Uttar Pradesh

With civic elections in Uttar Pradesh due in some time, BJP will be using the festivals of Diwali and others to highlight the electrification initiatives and other development projects undertaken by the BJP government.The ruling party has come up with this new strategy of observing ‘Jyoti Parv’ in the state and especially those villages that got electricity connections after Narendra Modi came to power.The party has planned to talk more about the development initiatives undertaken by PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Right after wrapping up his campaign in Gujarat, CM Adityanath held a meeting with local legislators and ministers on Sunday to strategize for the elections.Six months in power, the ruling BJP will also be highlighting its achievements so far.As part of its strategy for the local body elections, BJP is planning the event in 1,275 villages of Uttar Pradesh on Diwali. These 1,275 villages have received power connections for the first time since Independence. BJP workers will be lighting 70 ‘diyas’ to mark 70 years of India’s Independence.This will also be the first time when BJP will be releasing its manifesto for civic elections in Uttar Pradesh.According to party sources, CM Yogi has said in the meeting that more importance will be given to party workers in ticket distribution.He has also said that MLAs and ministers should not be seeking tickets for their family members and friends.All four big political parties in the state will be contesting the civic elections and pose a challenge for BJP to retain its booth-level workers after losing the students’ body election in Allahabad University.