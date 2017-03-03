BJP to Pay For Fielding 'Baagi' & 'Daagi' Candidates, Says Mayawati
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
Jaunpur (UP): BSP president Mayawati on Friday attacked the BJP saying its own cadre would teach its leaders a lesson for fielding 'baagi' (rebels) and 'daagi' (tainted) candidates in the UP assembly elections.
"The BJP has become the Number One party of the baagi and daagi candidates... this time they have not given tickets to people of their own cadre but to those who joined them after leaving other parties... tickets were given to rebels and with those having criminal antecedents," she told an election rally in Jaunpur.
"(Because of this) the cadres of the BJP will teach them a lesson in these elections," said Mayawati, who also addressed an election meeting in Mirzapur later.
Making an appeal to the voters, especially Muslim, to vote for the BSP, Mayawati said it would keep the BJP out of power in the state.
"Voting for SP will only benefit the BJP," she said and promised that on coming to power she would end corruption, anarchy and the jungle raj of the Samajwadi Party and send criminals behind bars.
ALSO READ: BJP Wants to End Reservation in Government Jobs, Alleges Mayawati
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Reveals What Prompted Him to Retire In 2013
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- David Warner is a Fan Favourite in India, But Daughter Ivy Can't Take It
- Dancers Pay The Perfect 'Yoga Se Hoga' Dance Tribute To Baba Ramdev
- Lamborghini Aventador S Launched in India at Rs 5.01 Crore, Has a Top Speed of 350 Km/h