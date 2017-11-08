BJP Under Pressure in Gujarat, Claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the BJP is under pressure in Gujarat which is why it is pulling out all stops and using "all central ministers and forces" to win the election in that state.Election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held on December 9 and 14."I think the BJP have been morally defeated in Gujarat. If they have done so much in Gujarat, why do they need to take all their leaders, their agencies (to that state). They started bringing them well before the elections were declared," she told reporters at the state secretariat here."All their partymen are staying there (in Gujarat). The full (central) government, all central forces, all state forces, all agencies, all ministers are in Gujarat to win the election," Banerjee said.She claimed that the people of Gujarat were unhappy with the BJP-led state government and will give a befitting reply to the party in the upcoming assembly elections."If they have the confidence of the people, if they have worked so much...why do they need to put so much pressure? Leave it to the people! Isn't this a moral defeat for them?" Banerjee asked.The West Bengal chief minister claimed that the Dalits, Patels and people from the minority community have been "tortured" in Gujarat and that would reflect in the elections.Asked if she thinks that the BJP will win the elections in a fair manner, Banerjee said, "May not be physically, but they will try and other parties will have to take care of that. In our state, they tried to impose Section 144."On whether she will visit Gujarat to extend moral support to parties opposing the BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo said a decision on it will be taken later."We will decide about it later, but we will give moral support for those fighting against the BJP (in Gujarat elections)," she said.Banerjee said the central forces were withdrawn from Darjeeling but BJP leaders were being given "security by the CISF and BSF"."The central forces have been withdrawn from Darjeeling. Why do they provide security to their leaders but never ask the state government. They never consult the state government although law is a state subject."They do not have forces for Darjeeling but look BJP leaders have been provided security with BSF, and CISF. What is their interest?" she asked.