BJP Urges CBI to Expedite Probe into Chit Fund Scam

Kolkata: Left red-faced after a party leader was arrested by the CID in a child trafficking case, the state BJP leaders on Wednesday met senior CBI officers in the city and urged them to speed up the probe into the chit fund scam.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, state president Dilip Ghosh and other office bearers of the party today met senior CBI officials at the Nizam Palace CGO complex.

"A new senior CBI officer joined here today. So we met him and requested him to see that the investigation into the chit fund scam gains pace in the days to come. We have also requested him to look into the role of some senior government officials, who have been accused of removing evidences in the scam," Sinha said.

The ruling TMC has time and again accused the CBI of being used as a political tool by the BJP to pursue 'vendetta politics' against its opponents.

The BJP Bengal unit is facing flak over the arrest of a women's wing leader for her alleged involvement in the child trafficking case.

The CID had arrested Chowdhury last night from Batasia area close to Indo-Nepal border in north Bengal for her alleged involvement in the case.

Reacting to the arrest, the party denied that any of its leaders were involved in the case and its state chief Dilip Ghosh accused CID of acting as a wing of the ruling TMC.

"It seems a conspiracy has been hatched by the TMC government to malign our party leaders. The CID is working as a party wing of TMC," he said.

However, the BJP today removed Chowdhury from all party posts following her arrest.

"We have removed her from all party posts, as allegations have been raised against her. But she will remain a party worker. We will provide her legal help if needed," Ghosh said.