BJP Victimising AAP's Goa CM Candidate, Says Kejriwal
File image of Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of "victimising" AAP's Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes.
"Elvis Gomes is known all over Goa for his honesty. (He is) being victimised by the BJP government," Kejriwal tweeted.
Kejriwal's remarks came after Gomes was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Goa Police for his alleged involvement in a housing scam.
"People of Goa will give a befitting reply to the BJP" in the state assembly elections next year, Kejriwal said, adding "Goa will vote for honesty".
Gomes, a former Inspector General of Prisons, was last week declared AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state.
On Friday, Gomes along with Nilkanth Halarnkar, a former Minister of Goa for Housing in the erstwhile Congress-NCP alliance government, was summoned to report before the ACB on Monday.
