BJP Wants to Divide People over Food Habits: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of adopting double standards, saying it questions the food habits of people of particular states only.

While taking part in the motion of thanks on Governor Ram Naik's address in the Legislative Council, he said the BJP does not question the people of Goa and northeastern states about their food habits because it wanted to divide the society on the issue.

"Does the prime minister ask foreign dignitaries about their eating habits?" Yadav posed to the BJP members present in the House.

He said the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have failed in delivering on the issue of cleanliness.

"Some people are expert in sweeping. But no progress has been made on the cleanliness front," he said.

The former UP chief minister said the BJP sought votes in the name of cow protection but who will save people from cow vigilantes.