BJP Will Not Get Single Seat in Telangana Assembly Elections: KCR's Survey

Hyderabad: The BJP will not get a single seat in the Telangana assembly elections in 2019 while the Congress will get two, says a survey conducted on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by Rao will win 106 seats in the 119-member assembly, if elections are held now, claims the survey.

The survey findings were announced during a meeting of TRS MPs and legislators in Hyderabad on Saturday, party sources said.

TRS had bagged 63 seats in the 2014 elections. The Congress finished second with 26 seats while the BJP bagged five seats.

The survey comes close on the heels of Bharatiya Janata Party national President Amit Shah's three-day visit to Telangana, during which he exuded confidence that the party will come to power in Telangana in the 2019 elections.

The visit triggered a war of words between TRS and BJP with Chandrasekhar Rao terming as a blatant lie Shah's claim that the Centre had given Rs 1 lakh crore additional funds to Telangana in three years.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, asked Shah to apologise to the people of Telangana for what he said was "belittling" the newly created state.

He also threw the challenge that if Shah proved his claim he will resign as the Chief Minister.

The TRS chief, who has been conducting surveys on the performance of his ministers and party legislators, told the TRS leaders that the Congress will get only two seats.

KCR's survey forecast that the Modi factor may not have much impact in the next assembly elections. It also claimed that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will win six seats, down one from its 2014 performance.

The meeting called by KCR discussed the latest developments in the wake of Amit Shah's visit to the state and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit next month.