BJP Worker Accused in Murder of CPM Man Hacked to Death in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram: A RSS-BJP worker was hacked to death on Friday in Kerala's Kannur district by unidentified assailants.

The victim, E Biju, was an accused in the murder was a CPM worker named Dhanraj.

According to the police, Biju was attacked by a group who came in an Innova car. As he was accused in the murder case, Biju was granted police security till last week.

Dhanaraj was hacked to death by a group of people inside his house in July 2016.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened to stop the blood letting in the district. Kannur district is infamous for the political violence and political killings between CPM and RSS-BJP workers.