BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Kerala, CPM Hand Suspected

Kannur: A BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death by activists linked to the ruling CPM in Kannur district of Kerala late on Wednesday.

Police said on Thursday that preliminary inquiry has revealed the suspects behind BJP worker Santosh's murder maybe affiliated with the CPM.

The incident happened around 11.30pm when Santosh was in his house.

A gang broke into his house and attacked him with swords. According to the police, Santosh sustained injuries to his leg and later died in the hospital.

BJP has called for a district level bandh in Kannur in protest against the worker.

Meanwhile, the school state youth festival is underway in Kannur which will be attended by hundreds of students and their parents.

Kannur is the ruling constituency of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.