BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Kerala, Party Blames CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: A BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala’s Thrissur district late on Sunday.

Sources told CNN News18 that a BJP worker called Nirmal was stabbed to death after a tussle during celebrations at a temple in Mukkattukara.

The BJP state unit has alleged that the ruling CPM was behind the act and has called for a strike in Thrissur district.

Police sources told CNN News18 that they suspect personal rivalry behind the act and more can be said only after the investigation.

This comes as conflict between the CPM and the BJP-RSS has been escalating over the past few months. BJP’s Kerala vice president P P Vava lost eye sight in his left eye and eight other party workers after getting injured a clash with police during a protest earlier this month.