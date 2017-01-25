BJP Workers Storm Lucknow Party Office; Gherao UP Chief Keshav Maurya

Lucknow: BJP workers on Wednesday stormed into the party’s headquarters in Lucknow protesting against tickets being given to outsiders in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was also gheraoed. A scuffle broke out after agitated workers raised slogans against the party’s central leadership for step-motherly attitude towards local leaders.

The BJP has played down the event. “It's true that some workers are upset. There were more than one candidates for one seat who felt that they were the ones who could lead the party to a win, so it was difficult choosing one person,” BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Rana said.

“Ultimately, they are BJP's candidates only. We're talking to them, we'll calm them down,” he added.