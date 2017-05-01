BJP's Bengal Unit Chief Talks About Early Polls, Trinamool Fumes

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said there was a “high possibility” of early state Assembly polls, along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Speaking at the state committee meeting in Bardhaman district, Ghosh said, “Under the TMC rule, the law and order situation in the state is a matter of concern for all of us. I think that the state is moving towards early state Assembly polls. These could be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.”

Soon after Ghosh’s statement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said there was no question of an early election. “The people of Bengal voted for Mamata Banerjee for five years, and we will be in power for five years. Ghosh’s statement makes no sense. I suggest BJP let the election commission deal with the elections dates,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, adding that the law and order situation in the state was far better than that in BJP-ruled states.