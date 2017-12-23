BJP's Film Would be Called 'Lie Hard': Rahul Gandhi Channels John McClane

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

Congress President Rahul Gandhi escalated his party’s attack on the BJP following the 2G scam verdict, this time referencing Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’ hit franchise Die Hard.Taking to Twitter a day after chairing the first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Rahul wrote, "If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies."The new Congress president had earlier, speaking after the meet, alleged that the entire architecture, structure and foundation of the ruling party was based on "lies" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Gujarat model' was "flawed and fake"."The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies, their whole structure is about lies... BJP's entire foundation is based on lies.""If you see the Modi model in Gujarat, it was a lie, clearly. When we went to Gujarat and we spoke to the people of Gujarat, they said there is no model. What is going on is the stealing of resources of the people of Gujarat and that's their design," said Rahul.Speaking on the 2G verdict, the Congress president said, "I think 2G has been a vindication (of our party's stand)... Everyone knows about 2G and the truth has come before all of you."Addressing the CWC, he had said the BJP used the 2G issue as the biggest instrument against the UPA government which has "turned out to be fake"."So the idea, their model, is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and just keep repeating that lie until people believe the lie. And the good news that I can see is that people are now beginning to question it.""Across the country, they are questioning Mr Modi on the economy, they're questioning Mr Modi when he insults our ex-Prime Minister. So that feeling is coming up and there is a positive sentiment towards the Congress party," he told the CWC.(With PTI Inputs)