Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, met here on Saturday night to finalise the party candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on November 9.The party's Central Election Committee (CEC) deliberated on the names of probables to contest elections for the 68-seat Assembly, for over two hours, and a list of candidates is likely to be announced on Sunday, a party leader said.Two-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who also attended the meeting, and Union Minister JP Nadda, a member of the CEC, are being seen as the two most likely choices for the post of chief minister, with the latter being considered a favourite because of his clean image and proximity to the party's central leadership.However, the party has not yet named any chief ministerial candidate.The filing of nomination is scheduled to begin from October 16 and conclude on October 23.The chief electoral officer of the state has directed political parties to adhere to the maximum expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakh in the upcoming state Assembly polls and make all payments above Rs 20,000 through Account Payee cheque. This expenditure includes public meetings and rallies, posters, banners, vehicles and advertisements in print and electronic media.(With PTI inputs)