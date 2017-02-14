BJP's Manoj Tiwari Terms Kejriwal Govt as 'Insensitive, Inactive and Disappointing'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday dubbed as "insensitive" and "inactive" the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and termed as "disappointing" its performance in the past two years.

Releasing a report card on the two years of the AAP government, he said that the evaluation of the Kejriwal dispensation's performance was made on the feedback from the people living in slums and rural areas of Delhi.

"On the basis of experience from the people we can say that Kejriwal government is not only insensitive, inactive but also egotist and we give 3 marks out of 10 to it in the report card," Tiwari said.

The Arvind Kejriwal dispensation on Tuesday completed its two years in power. The report card booklet released by Delhi BJP mentions 14 areas of evaluation, including Swaraj, corruption, electricity, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, health services, education, water supply, employment among others.

It also charged the Delhi government with performing "dismally" in these areas during its two year rule. Tiwari said, zero marks were given to the Kejriwal government for giving subsidy to some consumers but it was "far from fulfilling its promise" of waiving power bills of Delhi people.

In the evening Tiwari celebrated Valentine's Day with locals of Kusumpur Pahari slum cluster in south Delhi participating in a cultural event.

He requested the society particularly the RWAs of the upscale colonies in the city to adopt the Jhuggis(slums) and help in providing education and vocational training to children and women living there.

Tiwari also gave the slogan "fall in love with poor people in slums, unauthorised colonies, rural areas in the city" on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Ealier in the day, Tiwari led a march to India Gate, in protest against deaths of 11 people in Asha Kiran shleter home run by Delhi government.