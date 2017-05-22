BJP's Mission 150 in Gujarat: Win over Congress MLAs

Ahemedabad: The initial euphoria over the possibility of an early assembly election in Gujarat has died down and it now does appear that polls will be held as per schedule by the end of this year.

However, political parties have begun the exercise of identifying candidates for the elections and sources say that about 20 MLAs of the Congress have been sent feelers by the BJP through intermediaries to cross over to the BJP.

The internal tussle between factions of the Gujarat Congress has thrown up a startling revelation. A few days ago, senior most state Congress leader and former CM Shankersinh Vaghela said that the BJP is trying to poach Congress MLAs. He is believed to have even conveyed this to the top Congress leaders in Delhi.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki however says that no sitting MLA of the Congress will switch over to the BJP even if attempts are made by the BJP to win them over. “In fact, in the near future, you will see several ex-MLAs of the BJP switching over to the Congress party. The BJP is going to lose the assembly elections and its desperation is visible when such news is being floated around,” he told News18.

State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told News18 – “The BJP is a disciplined party and we contest elections on the basis of our organisational strength. If leaders from other parties are eager to come over to the BJP, the party leadership will take an appropriate decision after deliberations."

He denied that the party has sent out feelers to Congress MLAs to switch over to the BJP.

While disgruntled leaders will shift loyalties from all parties once tickets begin to be allotted to candidates, this attempt to win over Congress MLAs who are guaranteed of a win, appears to be part of Amit Shah’s “Mission 150 Seats” slogan.