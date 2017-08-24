Blow to Opposition Unity, Mayawati to Skip Lalu Yadav's Mega Rally in Patna

: In yet another blow to Opposition unity, BSP supremo on Thursday announced that neither she nor any representative from her party will be attending RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's mega rally in Patna.Mayawati also said that her previous experience with the coalition government was not good, and accused her allies of stabbing in the back. I would think about any coalition only if the seats are fixed beforehand, she said.Addressing the media on Thursday, the Dalit leader said that the Opposition parties begin to reveal true colours after the results come out. "I will share the stage only if the seats are fixed."Mayawati's statement has once again exposed a fragmented Opposition against the ruling BJP. Two days ago, a Twitter handle, claiming to be the official handle of the BSP, released a poster showing Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav together, fuelling rumours that the two leaders might share the stage at the 'BJP Bhgao, Desh Bachao rally'. But the BSP soon issued a statement clearing the air that it wasn't party's official handle. The Twitter account was, later, deleted.Lalu Yadav had, earlier, claimed that National Secretary General of the BSP, Satish Chandra Mishra, will attend the rally on party's behalf.Mayawati said that she or her party wasn't against any coalition of secular parties. “The BSP itself is a secular party. The party has been invited to the Patna rally, but the party will not share the stage in any rally until the number of seats was fixed,” said Mayawati.