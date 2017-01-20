BMC Polls: Shiv Sena Questions BJP's Claim of Being 'Clean'

Mumbai: Amid uncertainty over the seat- sharing for the Mumbai civic body polls, the Shiv Sena on Friday targetted BJP alleging induction of 'tainted' persons into its fold purely out of electoral calculations.

The Sena said such a move to win elections is worse than accumulating black money, and needed the ally's claim of being 'clean.'

In an editorial in party mouthpiece ' Saamana", the ally asked BJP what happened to its advocacy of clean image and character, saying persons with shady background are seeking shelter in 'Kamal Niwas' (the BJP).

"What about your clean image and character now?", it said.

The BJP and Sena, partners in governments at Centre and in Maharashtra, are engaged in a hardball game over striking a pre-poll alliance, which still remains elusive with both sides claiming a larger number of seats to contest.

Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, one of world's largest and richest urban civic bodies, has been controlled by Sena for over two decades, upper handed, the party is keen to re-upper hand.