BMC Results: BJP Adopts 'Wait-and-Watch' Policy in Mumbai

Mumbai: The BJP has decided to maintain 'wait and watch' stance in response to the Shiv Sena's moves for securing power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) post the February 21 polls, a source said on Tuesday.

Neither the Sena, which emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, nor the BJP, which is close behind, has enough numbers for simple majority in the 227-member BMC.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

A BJP source said the mood in the BJP in New Delhi had dampened a bit after a not-so-encouraging feedback about the last three phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Hence, the BJP has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch stance here," the source said.

Refusing to disclose her party's cards ahead of the election to the Mayor's post on March 9, Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe too said, "One week in politics is too a long time. So wait and watch."

The Shiv Sena took its 84 newly elected corporators, along with four independents, to the Divisional Commissioner's office for registering them as one group.

Sources in the party said this was done to prevent poaching by the BJP.

Once the corporators fill up the form stating their party affiliation, the party whip applies to them.

Asked about the Sena's gameplan and possibility of the party pulling out of BJP-led state government, Gorhe said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision at the appropriate time.

Referring to the presence of the Sena Minister Vijay Shivtare at yesterday's Business Advisory Committee meetings of the state legislature, she said as of now the Sena was in the government. Budget session will start from March 6.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Mallik said the Fadnavis government's status had changed from being "on notice period" (referring to Uddhav Thackeray's remarks before the polls) to being "on ventilator".

"The opposition would first press for a vote on the appropriation bill, supplementary demands and if that is disallowed by the Speaker then we would press for a no- confidence motion against the government," he said.