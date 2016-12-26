Bollywood Music Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Join BJP
Image: Facebook/ Sajid-Wajid
Mumbai: Bollywood music composer duo Sajid and Wajid Ali on Sunday joined BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.
The two musician brothers joined the saffron party at a programme organised by BJP's youth wing on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday.
Mumbai: Bollywood music composer Sajid joined BJP yesterday in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/Xvch9GvZLV
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016
"There is only one promise we can make ourselves on Atal-ji's birthday, to make India corruption-free. Atal-ji worked hard all his life to enhance the nation's capabilities and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is only fulfilling Atal-ji's dreams," Fadnavis said at the event.
"I ask every youth present here to teach ten people how to conduct trade in cashless way and help fulfil Atal-ji's dream of corruption-free nation," Fadnavis said.
"During his tenure (as the PM) Atal-ji brought immense repute to the country in the international arena," he said and added that whatever BJP is today is because of Vajpayee.
