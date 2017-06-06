Brazen Campaign on to Bring Regressive View: Sonia Attacks Modi Govt

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Narendra Modi government saying that there is a brazen campaign to straitjacket the country into a regressive and narrow-minded world view.

The Congress leader said that her party must protect the “essence and idea of India which the government is seeking to extinguish”.

She was chairing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, which was attended by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, discussed the current political situation and the upcoming presidential election.

Top Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Janardan Dwivedi and other CWC members were also present at the meeting.

The CWC met0 at a time when the Congress is seeking to unite opposition parties ahead of the presidential election.

It wants a broad coalition of opposition parties in place ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP. The BJP and its allies have gained in strength since the Modi government was formed in May 2014.