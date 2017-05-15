BS Yeddyurappa is my Leader, Says Eshwarappa After Public Spat

Bengaluru: After leading a factional feud within the Karnataka unit of BJP, senior party leader K S Eshwarappa on Monday said Yeddyurappa was his leader and the 2018 assembly elections would be fought under him.

Both leaders have been openly criticising each other in recent weeks, following questions raised about Yeddyurappa's "unilateral style" of functioning.

"Yeddyurappa is our leader there is no conflict on this. He still has confusion about Sangolli Rayanna Brigade which has been formed with an intention to provide justice for the Dalits and Backward Communities... We will clear that (confusion) and move ahead," Eshwarappa told reporters in Bagalkote.

He said "There is no conflict within BJP, our national leaders have said that next chief minister is Yeddyurappa, he is already the state president, the elections will be under his leadership."

Eshwarappa, however, added that the activities of Rayanna Brigade, an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes floated by him would continue.

"There is no confusion, Sangolli Rayanna Brigade is for providing justice for dalits and backward classes, it will continue," he said.

The brigade was formulated by Eshwarappa in an apparent show of strength in his battle against Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister.

Claiming that the BJP is united as it prepares itself for the 2018 assembly polls, Yeddyurappa also had recently said there were no differences of opinion between him and Eshwarappa.

In an attempt to quell the factional feud, the party high command had relieved two office bearers each from both the Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa factions from party posts.