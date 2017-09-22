BS Yeddyurappa Summoned for Questioning in an Abduction Case Involving His PA
The case was lodged in May 2017 when BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa’s personal assistant Vinay Bidre alleged that six armed men tried to abduct him.
Bengaluru: President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit, BS Yeddyurappa, has been summoned by the Bengaluru Police for questioning in an abduction case involving his personal assistant NR Santosh.
Yedyurappa has been asked to appear before the Bengaluru Police on September 28 at 10:30 am.
When the accused were arrested, they revealed that Santosh was the brain behind the abduction plan.
The abduction bid was made at a point in time when Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa had locked horns in public over several party issues. Santosh has appeared before the police over the past few months, and has obtained an anticipatory bail.
