BSP Chief Mayawati to Hold 13 Rallies Across Country

BSP supremo Mayawati will address 13 rallies across the country from October 24 to May 2018 in a bid to consolidate her base after poor performance in recent elections.Out of these 13, five will be held in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The first rally will be held in Azamgarh on Tuesday.After her resignation from the Rajya Sabha, Mayawati had decided to hold a volunteer meetings on the 18th of every month in order to strengthen her cadre, but now it seems that there is a change in tactics.The rallies in UP are seen as a strategy by the BSP to drum up support ahead of the civic elections in the state. The party is fighting local body elections under its own symbol for the first time in 17 years. This decision, along with several other organisational changes, are an attempt by Mayawati to regain lost ground in UP.The other rallies which will be held in UP are Kanpur Dehat on December 18, Aligarh on February 18, 2018, Ayodhya/Faizabad on March 18 and Lucknow on May 18.Outside UP, Mayawati will address rallies in Patna, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur and in Kangda (Uttarakhand).